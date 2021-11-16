Load-shedding 'at short notice' possible as Eskom loses five units

Eskom on Tuesday afternoon warned that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should there be any further breakdowns.

The embattled power utility said the electricity system was “severely constrained” after the failure of five generating units.

“Five generation units at various power stations have failed throughout the day; three over the past two hours. Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, load-shedding would be required to be implemented at very short notice,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Mantshantsha said a generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba were taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba tripped.

He said the return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka was delayed.

Total breakdowns have increased to 16,822MW while planned maintenance is 4,888MW of capacity.

“While no load-shedding is being implemented, Eskom would like to request the public’s assistance in reducing the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained.

“We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system,” he said.

TimesLIVE