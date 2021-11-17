South Africa

WATCH LIVE | High risk of load-shedding: De Ruyter

17 November 2021 - 09:06 By TimesLIVE

The embattled power utility said the electricity system was “severely constrained” after the failure of five generating units.

Five generation units at various power stations had failed throughout yesterday.

Load-shedding would be required to be implemented at very short notice, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Load-shedding 'at short notice' possible as Eskom loses five units

Eskom on Tuesday afternoon warned that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should there be any further breakdowns.
