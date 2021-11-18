South Africa

Back to jail for wife killer Jason Rohde as court denies bail extension

18 November 2021 - 16:31 By TIMESLIVE
Jason Rohde and Susan, the woman he killed. File photo.
Image: Susan Rohde/Facebook

Wife killer Jason Rohde has lost a bid to have his bail extended pending the outcome of his Constitutional Court appeal.

Rohde killed his wife, Susan, with whom he has three daughters, in a room they shared at Spier wine estate near Stellenbosch, in July 2016.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in October dismissed an appeal against his high court conviction for the murder but reduced his sentence from 20 years to 15.

“We are appealing to the Constitutional Court because Jason did not have a fair trial,” his lawyer Tony Mostert previously told the Sunday Times. At the time his lawyers successfully argued for an extension of his bail while they prepared to approach the ConCourt.

But the high court in Cape Town on Thursday dismissed an application for an extension of his bail pending his appeal to the apex court.

Rohde will have to hand himself over to serve his sentence on Saturday. His legal representative indicated he would appeal.

TimesLIVE

