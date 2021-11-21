South Africa

‘They’ll be exposed’ — Mogoeng Mogoeng says corrupt people will soon have nowhere to hide

21 November 2021 - 18:00
Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there are 'masters of corruption' who maintain a clean public image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said corrupt individuals, including those who hide it under legal pretences, will soon be exposed. 

He was speaking at the Word of Faith Christian Centre in Gqeberha as part of his “Healing the Nation of Africa” initiative on Thursday. 

Healing, restoration and justice were among the focal points of the sermon. 

The former chief justice claimed there were “masters of corruption” who maintained a clean public image and even condemn corruption, and said they would be exposed and punished.

“Some people look very clean from afar and talk a lot about corruption when in fact they are masters of corruption themselves.

“The Lord knows them all. He knows their tricks. He says He will expose them all. Criminals will be punished,” he said. 

The former chief justice said he had received a prophecy about hidden treasures and SA’s economic growth. 

“There are treasures that are hidden until the right time, and as He [God] grows our currency and our economy, those treasures will be used to pay off the debts we have as a nation,” he said. 

