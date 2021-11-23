WATCH | Fumbling councillor’s rocky swearing in splits social media
A video clip of councillor Gomolemo Chere being sworn in at the Ga-Segonyana local municipality in the Northern Cape has garnered mixed reactions online after she appeared to make several errors.
This week the municipality held the inauguration of new councillors from parties including the ANC and EFF. It also elected a new mayor and executive committee members.
The newly elected councillors were sworn in by magistrate Ntombi Fanayo.
During her swearing in, a soft-spoken Chere was heard making several mistakes and mispronouncing words during the live ceremony broadcast on the municipality’s Facebook page.
The inauguration of the new Ga-segonyana Local Municipality council.Posted by Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality on Monday, November 22, 2021
On social media, many debated Chere’s oath, asking why she was not offered the option of speaking in Setswana.
However, others suggested that due to her posture, Chere did not seem to be paying much attention and took the swearing in ceremony lightly.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
We come from different backgrounds with different social differences I wish the lady the best #Setswana she wasn’t given an opportunity to present in her language…. https://t.co/hYKkDmTvFz— Tshepo Monei (@TshepoBenn) November 23, 2021
The real popeye here are people who equate fluency in English to intelligence. To further prove my point, many Afrikaans people struggle with English but have the luxury of not having to learn or soak in English. Decolonize yourself please https://t.co/WZLTx77jjl— Msimeki Nkatingi (@msimeki) November 23, 2021
I understand the language barrier, but I still not understand as to how did she pass the interview,— MoholoMoatli (@moholomoatli) November 23, 2021
Bo Ramaphosa promised us that all counselors will be interviewed to see if they are capable and feed for purpose. Myb it was just a lie https://t.co/XBocAAzx9U
I don't think she understands the oath she just took, which defeats the purpose... https://t.co/8DxDbu8dtE— 🇿🇦 Mental health; self-preservation (@Khomotjo_) November 22, 2021
For the last time, the ability to articulate ones self in English has no correlation with intelligence and or competence https://t.co/8ctmO2ym6j— Siya (@SS_Tembe) November 23, 2021
People out here saying she must have used her own language. Are municipality Bi-laws written in Setswana? https://t.co/smstqyAk7L— Asi (@nefefekie) November 23, 2021
The lack of swearing in of Gomolemo Chere, an ANC Candidate Cllr is not laughing matter at all but has far reaching...Posted by Tshwaro Alfred Moshe on Monday, November 22, 2021
