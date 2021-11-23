South Africa

WATCH | Fumbling councillor’s rocky swearing in splits social media

23 November 2021 - 11:00
ANC councillor Gomolemo Chere being sworn in at the Ga-Segonyana local municipality.
Image: Screenshot

A video clip of councillor Gomolemo Chere being sworn in at the Ga-Segonyana local municipality in the Northern Cape has garnered mixed reactions online after she appeared to make several errors.

This week the municipality held the inauguration of new councillors from parties including the ANC and EFF. It also elected a new mayor and executive committee members. 

The newly elected councillors were sworn in by magistrate Ntombi Fanayo.

During her swearing in, a soft-spoken Chere was heard making several mistakes and mispronouncing words during the live ceremony broadcast on the municipality’s Facebook page. 

The inauguration of the new Ga-segonyana Local Municipality council.

Posted by Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality on Monday, November 22, 2021

On social media, many debated Chere’s oath, asking why she was not offered the option of speaking in Setswana.

However, others suggested that due to her posture, Chere did not seem to be paying much attention and took the swearing in ceremony lightly.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

The lack of swearing in of Gomolemo Chere, an ANC Candidate Cllr is not laughing matter at all but has far reaching...

Posted by Tshwaro Alfred Moshe on Monday, November 22, 2021

