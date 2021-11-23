WATCH | Fumbling councillor’s rocky swearing in splits social media

A video clip of councillor Gomolemo Chere being sworn in at the Ga-Segonyana local municipality in the Northern Cape has garnered mixed reactions online after she appeared to make several errors.

This week the municipality held the inauguration of new councillors from parties including the ANC and EFF. It also elected a new mayor and executive committee members.

The newly elected councillors were sworn in by magistrate Ntombi Fanayo.

During her swearing in, a soft-spoken Chere was heard making several mistakes and mispronouncing words during the live ceremony broadcast on the municipality’s Facebook page.