Former Free State human settlements HOD pleads guilty to corruption

Former Free State human settlements HOD Mpho Moses Mokoena has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for corruption and five years for contravention of the Public Finance Management Act — wholly suspended after he pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Rashied Mathews of the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court sentenced the 61-year-old for the offences committed in 2010/2011.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Mokoena pleaded guilty to both counts and admitted that he failed to prevent unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure and losses resulting from criminal conduct.

Mokoena stated in his plea that the department advertised a tender in 2010 to build RDP houses for the community. The tender was, however, cancelled.

“The national department of human settlements had allocated about R1.4bn to the department for construction of low-cost housing in the Free State. The department was expected to use the allocated funds in the same financial year for the purposes they were allocated. The funds were to be withdrawn by the National Treasury if not used,” said Shuping.

The department failed to use the funds and presented an expenditure recovery plan to use the allocated funds, which was not in accordance with its business plan.