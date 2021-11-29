South Africa

RECORDED | Health department briefs media after president's address on Covid-19

29 November 2021 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE

.

The health department is on Monday briefing the media on Covid-19 after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.

The identification of the Omicron variant of concern coincides with a sudden rise in Covid-19 infections. 

The increase has been centred in Gauteng, although cases are rising in other provinces.

“We have seen an average of 1,600 new cases in the past seven days, compared to 500 new daily cases in the previous week and 275 the week before that,” Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

