‘Do they have a fixed address?’ Babita Deokaran murder suspects’ lawyer quizzed

On the day Babita Deokaran should have been celebrating her 53rd birthday, six men accused of killing her appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, where the state and defence were closing arguments for their bail application.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla are on trial for the murder of Deokaran, who was killed outside her home in the south of Johannesburg in August. She had been instrumental in blowing the whistle on alleged corruption regarding the Gauteng health department’s procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment.

Representing the accused, advocate Peter Wilkins told the court the accused should be granted bail because the state’s case is weak and relied heavily on confessions the accused made, allegedly under duress.

“They were tortured and influenced to make those statements,” Wilkins told the court.

While the state found a firearm at the place of residence where some of the accused were arrested, he said the state has failed to say if the firearm is linked to any of the accused and whether it is the firearm used to kill Deokaran.