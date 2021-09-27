News

Threatening messages and dodgy tenders: Hawks zero in on Deokaran murder motive

Among the irregularities the whistleblower red-flagged was a contract for the supply of hospital beds in Ekurhuleni

27 September 2021 - 14:07 By Graeme Hosken and Belinda Pheto

Cellphone messages and anonymous phone calls allegedly threatening murdered Gauteng health department corruption buster Babita Deokaran over her blocking of payments for lucrative hospital infrastructure, maintenance and supply contracts, are central to the Hawks investigation into her death.

The bail hearing of the five men arrested in connection with her death starts on Thursday. ..

