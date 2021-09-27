Threatening messages and dodgy tenders: Hawks zero in on Deokaran murder motive
Among the irregularities the whistleblower red-flagged was a contract for the supply of hospital beds in Ekurhuleni
27 September 2021 - 14:07
Cellphone messages and anonymous phone calls allegedly threatening murdered Gauteng health department corruption buster Babita Deokaran over her blocking of payments for lucrative hospital infrastructure, maintenance and supply contracts, are central to the Hawks investigation into her death.
The bail hearing of the five men arrested in connection with her death starts on Thursday. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.