‘It’s a vax dompas’ — Carl Niehaus slams vaccine passports

Former ANC staffer Carl Niehaus has responded toPresident Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement about possible mandatory vaccinations, saying SA is moving towards coercing citizens to have a “vax dompas” before they can access public spaces.

Niehaus said South Africans must be allowed to choose whether they want to get vaccinated in line with their constitutional rights.

During the apartheid era a dompas was a permit black South Africans needed if they wanted to travel to certain areas. This was done to limit and control the movement of black South Africans.

Niehaus, who was hospitalised after he contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, said his decision not to be vaccinated did not imply he is an anti-vaxxer nor hesitant, saying he is exercising his right to choose.

“My argument is based primarily on my right as a SA citizen to have the freedom of choice, as enshrined in the constitution and in our bill of rights. I should not be forced to take a vaccine and I should not have to face negative consequences for my right to have the freedom of choice,” he said.