South Africa

Inciting violence, posting 'malicious communications' can lead to jail as Cybercrimes Act comes into effect

The Cybercrimes Act, criminalising online-facilitated offences, including fraud, forgery and extortion, came into effect on December 1.

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
01 December 2021 - 18:20
The Financial Stability Board has reported that since people started working remotely because of Covid-19 new possibilities have opened for cyber attacks. File image
The Financial Stability Board has reported that since people started working remotely because of Covid-19 new possibilities have opened for cyber attacks. File image
Image: 123RF/Welcomia

Sending electronic messages inciting or threatening violence against people or property and distributing intimate images without permission could put you in prison for up to three years.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola welcomed the Act.

“It was necessary to align our law with international trends and best practices. Another consideration is the evolving nature of cybercrime. The methods of committing cybercrimes change rapidly and our laws need to keep pace with the more intrusive and complex investigative measures necessary to investigate cybercrime,” he said.

The Act streamlines SA laws dealing with cybercrime. It includes harmful Facebook and Twitter messages as well as those sent privately on WhatsApp.

Lamola said cybercrime, being transnational in nature, requires collaboration between countries and the Act regulates aspects relating to mutual assistance in respect of the investigation of cybercrimes.

It imposes obligations on electronic communications service providers and financial institutions to report cybercrimes to police and provides for capacity building for police to detect, prevent and investigate cybercrimes.

Lamola said certain sections of the Act could not yet be put into operation as they require regulations still to be finalised. These include those relating to protection orders against the harmful disclosure of pornography and the establishment of a functional point of contact within the police to co-ordinate cybercrime investigations and facilitate international co-operation.

TimesLIVE

Online festive shopping means more cybercrime attacks, warns insurance body

With cyber attacks on the increase, the SA Insurance Association has warned consumers to exercise "extreme caution" while shopping online during the ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Cybercrimes Bill is the right response to a real and present danger

With SA being one of the countries most susceptible to cybercrime, this bill is a step in the right direction
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
