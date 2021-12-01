Tourism industry turns its attention to local visitors

He said while some tourist attractions, such as Cape Town, were initially arrogant and tended to overlook domestic tourists, during the Covid-19 lockdown this has shifted dramatically, and the industry is starting to see value in investing in community-based tourism.

“Covid-19 has taught us that if you want to remain in business you need to start looking after the locals. We can see that shift. Restaurants are beginning to see that shift and the diversity which comes in.”

As part of boosting this sector, Duminy said a lot of emphasis and investment is being ploughed into community initiatives “to get tourists out of the CBD and into the neighbourhoods- into Khayelitsha, Athlone”.

One of the campaigns Cape Town Tourism is promoting is the pocket-friendly challenge, which aims to show locals and tourists that the city is a destination for everyone irrespective of their budget.

“When people think about tourism they usually think about hotels, restaurants and attractions, but people don’t understand the power and importance of communities in tourism. Communities are the bedrock of tourism. Communities are where people come from to work in the sector. They are places where there are authentic stories. Tourists want to hang out where locals hang out.

“Tourists will travel thousands of kilometres to go to Khayelitsha for a local experience. This is where we are trying to get locals to change that negative social dynamic we built up over the years. That is why we have identified communities as a strong part and the foundation of everything we do and why we exist,” Duminy said this week.