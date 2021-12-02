South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Public hearings on Children’s Amendment Bill

02 December 2021 - 11:25 By TimesLIVE

Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development is holding nationwide public hearings on the Children’s Amendment Bill, which seeks to strengthen protective measures for children and close gaps in the child protection system.

The bill aims to improve foster care services, resolve parental responsibilities of unmarried fathers and improve services to children born to foreign parents and unaccompanied migrant children.

The committee will visit all provinces to hear public submissions on the legislation.

Steps have been taken to ensure all Covid-19 guidelines and regulations are adhered to.

