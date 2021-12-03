South Africa

33 trafficking victims rescued in Midrand, 65 others ‘sold for R17k each’

03 December 2021 - 10:25
Alleged human trafficking victims found by police at a property in Midrand.
Alleged human trafficking victims found by police at a property in Midrand.
Image: Supplied

An Ethiopian national was arrested and 33 alleged Ethiopian human trafficking victims were rescued in Glen Austin in Midrand by the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) K9 unit and police highway patrol.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said after the rescue on Thursday it was discovered that earlier on the same day about 65 victims had allegedly been sold to business owners for R17,000 per person and were fetched before the police arrived.

“The victims had not eaten in four days. Officers put money together and bought the 33 victims food,” he said.

Minnaar said on Thursday information was received from national crime intelligence about suspects involved in human trafficking and keeping victims captive at a plot in Midrand.

“The operational team responded to the given address. On arrival the team identified the room which was used to keep the victims. The officers identified themselves to one Ethiopian male who was guarding the premises. The man refused to open for the police, who had already seen the victims in one room,” he said.

Minnaar said a decision was taken to break open the door to rescue the victims.

He said they were taken to a place of safety through the department of social development.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police investigating after man shot at point-blank range in Fordsburg

Gauteng police are investigating after a man was shot dead at point-blank range in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.
News
17 hours ago

Kidnap victim rescued in Katlehong — CIT heist suspect out on bail and metro police official arrested

Gauteng police on Tuesday confirmed that a 28-year-old kidnap victim was successfully rescued from a house in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni.
News
2 days ago

Hunt for 'Good Samaritan' who allegedly kidnapped baby after offering to help unemployed mom

Durban police are searching for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a six-day-old baby boy after offering his unemployed mother money to purchase ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Omicron in 23 countries: WHO slams those who penalised SA South Africa
  3. Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for ... Africa
  4. Covid-19 ‘fake news’ man walks free as magistrate slams prosecution South Africa
  5. Here are the places government has been advised to restrict access to for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell