Soccer

European clubs seek Fifa talks over Omicron fears at AFCON

03 December 2021 - 10:25 By Reuters
Fifa president Gianni Infantino.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino.
Image: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The European Club Association's (ECA) board is seeking urgent talks with Fifa over the safety of players set to compete in next month's Africa Cup of Nations and in international games early next year.

Countries around the world have introduced travel bans and restrictions since the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in Southern Africa.

“The board agreed to engage urgently with Fifa to ensure all necessary precautions are in place to protect players ... as the health situation continues to deteriorate in an alarming manner,” the ECA, which represents over 240 clubs, said in a statement.

The 24-team Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

Some Premier League clubs refused to release players to countries on the UK's red list during the September international break due to quarantine requirements. An agreement was reached in October to let fully vaccinated players travel to red list countries for internationals on condition they quarantine for 10 days after returning.

The ECA board said they were unanimously opposed to Fifa's biennial World Cup proposal, adding that the plans overlooked necessary safeguards and protection for players.

The ECA also called for modernisation of financial fair play rules, saying the principles are not in sync with “the realities of the times”.

Reuters

READ MORE

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City up for Premier League title scrap

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will not be taking their foot off the gas in the Premier League title race after a hard-fought 2-1 win against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea were lucky to win at Watford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were fortunate to emerge with a 2-1 victory at Watford that kept them top of the Premier League on ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL action returns to evening prime time slot

In what looks like a move to pave the way for some sort of normality by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), late kickoffs are returning to programming ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal's Gabriel fought off baseball bat-wielding robber

Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off an attacker wielding a baseball bat during an attempted robbery at his north London home in August, the Daily ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Flames and a marching band: Touch of Hollywood as Marawa named brand ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’ Soccer
  4. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer
  5. Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday Rugby

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell