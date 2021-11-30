South Africa

Kidnap victim rescued in Katlehong — CIT heist suspect out on bail and metro police official arrested

30 November 2021 - 15:27
Tahseen Mateen Kardame, a religious leader, was kidnapped outside his father's hardware store in Benoni on November 12. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Gauteng police on Tuesday afternoon confirmed a 28-year-old kidnap victim was successfully rescued from a house in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said Tahseen Mateen Kardame, a religious leader, was kidnapped outside his father’s hardware store in Benoni on November 12.

Naidoo said a multidisciplinary integrated task team was activated after the incident.

After intensive investigations, the team arrested two suspects in Daveyton, including an Ekurhuleni metro police department official, at 11.30pm on Monday, he said.

Naidoo said the team continued the investigation which led them to Wattville in Benoni, where they arrested a third suspect at 9am on Tuesday.

“The investigations eventually led the team to a house in Katlehong where the kidnap victim was rescued. Two more men were arrested, bringing to five the total number of suspects arrested thus far.”

Naidoo said the suspects were all SA citizens between the ages of 29 and 72.

“One is a well-known cash-in-transit (CIT) robber who is out on bail.”

Naidoo said no ransom was paid.

The team recovered at least 15 cellphones and three firearms and ammunition.

The suspects are due to appear in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges of kidnapping, extortion and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

