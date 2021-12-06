South Africa

LISTEN | 'SA nowhere near dealing with scourge of GBV', says NPA's Batohi

Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
06 December 2021 - 17:27
National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

National director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi, in a media briefing on Monday morning, said gender-based violence and corruption are among key priorities for the National Prosecuting Authority.

Listen:

She said SA is still far from dealing with the scourge of GBV.

“We really need an all of society approach so that we deal with why these cases that are being committed,” Batohi said.

The world is observing the annual 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign until Friday.

