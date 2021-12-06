South Africa

WATCH | ‘Get the Shell out’: Protesters call on Shell to leave the Wild Coast alone

06 December 2021 - 07:16 By Tashin Singh

On December 5 2021 Capetonians took to Muizenberg beach to protest against Shell’s plans to conduct seismic surveys on the Wild Coast. Protesters argued the surveys will result in “irreparable harm” to marine life.

On Friday the high court struck down an urgent application brought by environmentalists to stop the commencement of seismic surveys by Shell.

Cormac Cullinan, director of Cullinan and Associates, the law firm representing the collective, said despite the unsuccessful outcome the legal battle is not over.

