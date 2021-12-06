Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook

The labour court has switched off the hopes of a former Eskom employee who was fired for ridiculing his bosses on Facebook.

Iteseng Joseph Nkgwang took the decision of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which upheld his dismissal, on review to the labour court in Cape Town. The judgment handed down by the court details Nkgwang’s odd behaviour.

He was employed by the power utility as a senior technician since 2005 and lost his job in 2018.

Nkgwang took to Facebook to attack his then boss, a senior manager of maintenance and operations.