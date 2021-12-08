Search for occupants of vehicles swept from flooded bridge in Limpopo
The Limpopo transport and community safety department says a search for the occupants of two vehicles swept off a flooded low-lying bridge will start on Wednesday.
The vehicles — a minibus and a sedan — were washed away when the drivers attempted to cross the flooded bridge next to Thorncliffe Mine in Sekhukhune, in the Steelpoort area, on Tuesday afternoon.
Whatever happened in Burgesfort, Limpopo on the 7th of Dec 2021 was tragic and sad. 😢 pic.twitter.com/wLt5YOnoju— Thabiso Mogane (@ThabisoMogane_) December 8, 2021
“The vehicles were later recovered at the river bank and, at this stage, the occupants are missing,” Limpopo transport spokesperson Mike Maringa said.
Motorists were advised not to attempt crossing low-lying bridges and flooded roads after the SA Weather Service warned of flash floods.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.