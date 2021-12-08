South Africa

Search for occupants of vehicles swept from flooded bridge in Limpopo

08 December 2021 - 11:10
Two vehicles were swept away while trying to cross a submerged bridge in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

The Limpopo transport and community safety department says a search for the occupants of two vehicles swept off a flooded low-lying bridge will start on Wednesday.

The vehicles — a minibus and a sedan — were washed away when the drivers attempted to cross the flooded bridge next to Thorncliffe Mine in Sekhukhune, in the Steelpoort area, on Tuesday afternoon.

“The vehicles were later recovered at the river bank and, at this stage, the occupants are missing,” Limpopo transport spokesperson Mike Maringa said.

Motorists were advised not to attempt crossing low-lying bridges and flooded roads after the SA Weather Service warned of flash floods.

TimesLIVE

