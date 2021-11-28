News

‘Normal floods’ or climate change?-Scientists set to probe weird weather in SA

The National Research Foundation steps in to fund study on extreme weather

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
28 November 2021 - 00:00

Warder Attie Appels had a feeling he should get home early from his night shift at George prison.

Had he left 10 minutes later he would not have been home in time to rescue his family from a floodwater torrent that ripped through his house...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi News
  4. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  5. BLACK FRIDAY | Save up to 70% on a Sunday Times subscription News

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC