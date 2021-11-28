‘Normal floods’ or climate change?-Scientists set to probe weird weather in SA
The National Research Foundation steps in to fund study on extreme weather
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Warder Attie Appels had a feeling he should get home early from his night shift at George prison.
Had he left 10 minutes later he would not have been home in time to rescue his family from a floodwater torrent that ripped through his house...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.