Sars goes hi-tech in battle against tax dodgers

The SA Revenue Service (Sars), using hi-tech data analysis systems, is ramping up operations against tax dodgers and targeting South Africans squirrelling away money and assets in offshore havens.

Sars explained how it was increasing and expanding the use of data and sophisticated machine-learning programs to improve and enhance its capability to detect non-compliant taxpayers.

This, it said, included ramping up collaboration with its international counterparts.

“Using the data from domestic and international sources, input into machine learning models, risk profiling and case selection, trends have already been observed, with positive outcomes in a number of instances.”

Information the taxman is using to find hidden assets includes data from SA banks, retirement funds, medical insurance providers, the deeds office, companies register, the national register of motor vehicles, the National Treasury central supplier database and the national population register.