South Africa

Sars to challenge Jacob Zuma tax ruling

01 December 2021 - 12:11 By TimesLIVE
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he has received advice to seek leave to appeal the ruling regarding former president Jacob Zuma's tax records. File photo.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he has received advice to seek leave to appeal the ruling regarding former president Jacob Zuma's tax records. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will apply for leave to appeal a North Gauteng High Court ruling that granted the Financial Mail and investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane access to the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.

The court ruled last month that Sars must supply the two publications with Zuma’s tax records for the years between 2010 and 2018 within 10 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he had received carefully considered legal advice and a strong recommendation from the relevant Sars governance committee to seek leave to appeal.

“The judgment as it stands, if left unchallenged, would undermine the sacrosanct principle of the confidentiality of taxpayer information, which is the bedrock upon which the work of Sars and other international revenue authorities is based.

“The public can be assured Sars will defend the principle of confidentiality on behalf of every taxpayer. Every taxpayer is equal before the law, and we will apply the laws relevant to Sars without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Kieswetter.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court grants media houses access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records

The high court ruled that Sars must supply the Financial Mail and amaBhungane with Zuma's tax records for the years between 2010 and 2018 within 10 ...
News
2 weeks ago

What is Zuma doing amid tax woes? His foundation says he's making sense of 'strange moves in the country'

"At the right time, he will make his move," said the foundation.
Politics
1 week ago

Will there be other tea parties at Nkandla? Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hints they could happen 'soon'

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has hinted at the possibility that her father Jacob Zuma might be hosting more of his most talked about tea dates in his ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  4. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News
  5. Legal bid to stop Prince Misuzulu’s ‘secret’ coronation South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...