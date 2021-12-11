South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Moderna asks investors to wait for full data on flu vaccine amid selloff

11 December 2021 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
Ramsey Al-Khishali receives the first dose of his coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for children at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary Hospital in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada December 10, 2021.
Ramsey Al-Khishali receives the first dose of his coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for children at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary Hospital in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada December 10, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Nick Lachance

December 11 2021 - 09:30

CDC director says Delta still driving surge in cases, deaths in US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said the seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the United States was up 37% and average deaths per day climbed 28%.

December 11 2021 - 09:20

Soccer-Guardiola urges Christmas Covid-19 precautions at Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has asked his players to take all the necessary precautions during Christmas celebrations with their friends and families to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak at the Premier League club.

Fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur had a second match postponed this week after the league agreed to call off Sunday's game at Brighton & Hove Albion due to a number of Covid-19 cases.

Spurs also had their Europa Conference League game against Stade Rennais called off by UEFA after the club said they had 13 positive cases - eight players and five members of staff.

Leicester City were without several players for their Europa League game at Napoli on Thursday due to Covid-19, and Guardiola said he hoped to avoid a similar situation at his side, calling on his players to be vigilant."

They know they have to be careful, be at home as much as possible. When they go out, social distance and wear a mask. Look at the statistics, the rules from the government. It's still there... and there are setbacks," Guardiola said.

The Spanish manager, whose mother died due to Covid-19 last year, said leaders City cancelled plans for a Christmas party.

"You have to protect yourself, because at Christmas time there's a tendency for more parties, going out more often," added Guardiola, whose side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

"Everyone at home organises a party with family and kids. They're going to do it. We're not going to say don't do it, but be careful. The risk is high."

Look at what happened at Tottenham and Leicester. It can happen here as well, if we don't pay attention. That's a big problem for them, for their health and family, but of course, the team."

Reuters

December 11 2021 - 09:00

Moderna asks investors to wait for full data on flu vaccine amid selloff

Moderna executives called on investors to wait for more data amid a sharp selloff in its shares on Friday, after early data showed its mRNA-based flu vaccine was no better than already approved shots in the market.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Interpol arrests another alleged Black Axe member in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. ‘He knows it wasn’t the right thing to do’: Former owner of Corsa with trolley ... South Africa
  4. R350 grant: ‘Sassa status check’ was the most Googled phrase this year South Africa
  5. Dudu Zuma-Sambudla's message to visiting ANC councillors: ‘Thanks for giving ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...