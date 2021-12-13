Panel proposes gradual start to basic income grant

A panel recommends South Africa gradually implements a basic income grant, beginning with the institutionalisation of a monthly welfare payment introduced last year to offset damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no alternative to a system of income support for income-compromised adults from the ages of 18 to 59 as a permanent part of the social protection framework,” Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at the University of Witwatersrand and a member of the panel, said on Monday.

The panel was appointed by the department of social development, the International Labour Organisation and the UN-backed Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund.

The monthly welfare payment of R350, which was reintroduced after civil unrest in July, is set to end in March.