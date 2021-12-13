South Africa

Panel proposes gradual start to basic income grant

13 December 2021 - 14:04 By Prinesha Naidoo
People queue for food parcels in Kliptown, Soweto. Many South Africans have lost their jobs and businesses during the pandemic. File photo.
People queue for food parcels in Kliptown, Soweto. Many South Africans have lost their jobs and businesses during the pandemic. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times

A panel recommends South Africa gradually implements a basic income grant, beginning with the institutionalisation of a monthly welfare payment introduced last year to offset damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no alternative to a system of income support for income-compromised adults from the ages of 18 to 59 as a permanent part of the social protection framework,” Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at the University of Witwatersrand and a member of the panel, said on Monday.

The panel was appointed by the department of social development, the International Labour Organisation and the UN-backed Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund.

The monthly welfare payment of R350, which was reintroduced after civil unrest in July, is set to end in March.

While about 18-million South Africans, or a third of the population, receive welfare payments, most come in the form of old age pensions and child support payments.
While about 18-million South Africans, or a third of the population, receive welfare payments, most come in the form of old age pensions and child support payments.
Image: Bloomberg

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month resisted calls by civil society groups for increased welfare spending and the introduction of a basic income grant, a policy business organisations say is unaffordable. The National Treasury has said it will only set aside additional funds for social relief if state finances improve by February next year. 

While about 18-million South Africans — a third of the population — receive welfare payments, most come in the form of old-age pensions and child support payments.

SA is one of the world’s most unequal nations, according to the Thomas Piketty-backed World Inequality Lab.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Your application for R350 grant declined? Here's how you can challenge it

Unsuccessful applicants for the R350 social relief of distress grant have the right to dispute their applications being declined.
News
3 days ago

Govt ‘continuing its quest’ for basic income grant: Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department is pushing ahead with its bid to have the country pay a basic income grant to the ...
Politics
1 week ago

R350 grant: ‘Sassa status check’ was the most Googled phrase this year

"How to apply for R350 grant?" was also the most popular "How to" question on Google this year.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  3. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  4. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  5. Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...