South Africa

Wanted: Woman who 'scammed PPE business investors out of R10m'

Some lost life savings, retirement and disability pensions

16 December 2021 - 09:49 By TIMESLIVE
An image of Swereen Govender circulated by SAPS and the Hawks.
An image of Swereen Govender circulated by SAPS and the Hawks.
Image: SAPS

The police and the Hawks are appealing to the public to help them locate a woman who allegedly persuaded people to invest in her personal protective equipment business, scamming investors out of R10m.

Swereen Govender had allegedly convinced family and friends to invest in the business since June 2019 by promising lucrative dividends in return, said national police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo.

“Further investigation revealed that Govender initially paid minimum dividends to investors and then completely stopped at a later stage and she has allegedly been lying to her investors that she cannot be contacted as she has been placed in a witness protection programme,” Naidoo said in a statement.

“Multiple cases have been registered at various police stations in Gauteng, which are now referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Germiston for further investigation.

“The investigation team further revealed that Govender created fraudulent suppliers’ certificates from different government departments for PPE.

Illovo Sugar employee sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for R5.9m fraud

An Illovo Sugar employee has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stealing nearly R6m from the company.
News
1 day ago

“Govender has since been positively linked and is wanted on these fraud cases in Gauteng some of which cases she is alleged to have taken people's life savings, retirement and disability pensions, leaving these people absolutely destitute.”

Naidoo urged people to be extremely cautious when investing money with individuals.

“If an offer appears too good to be true, know that it probably is and one should rather consider investing one's capital with long-standing reputable investment companies.”

A warrant has been issued for Govender's arrest and the investigation team has circulated her details on the local and international movement control system.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or has invested in the alleged scam is urged to come forward with information to the investigating officer, Capt John Marepa, on 082-822-6351.

“Anyone caught harbouring Ms Swereen Govender must know that this is a criminal offence.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court rejects bid by eThekwini municipality corruption accused to release R1m for legal fees

eThekwini municipality deputy supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, one of 20 accused in a R320m corruption and fraud case relating to a waste ...
News
1 day ago

Public protector's report clears MEC, implicates former HOD in 'improper' purchase of luxury vehicle

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu but implicated former head of department Enock Nzama in the ...
News
1 day ago

Forensic firm appointed to probe SSA corruption: Ramaphosa

The State Security Agency (SSA) has appointed an independent forensic firm to investigate all suspected cases of malfeasance, corruption and ...
Politics
2 days ago

FNB sued for R1.2m over cash that vanished in health department scam

First National Bank (FNB) faces a court fight after failing to sound the alarm when R1.2m in cash was withdrawn from a bank account in two days.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon ... South Africa
  3. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News
  5. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...