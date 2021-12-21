South Africa

RECORDED | SAHRC briefing on pit latrines in schools

21 December 2021 - 10:19 By TIMESLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is holding its last media briefing for the year on Tuesday.

The briefing will focus on the SAHRC's approach to the high court to obtain a structural interdict toward the elimination of pit latrines at schools across South Africa.

The briefing will be led by SAHRC deputy chairperson Fatima Chohan and commissioner André Gaum.

TimesLIVE

