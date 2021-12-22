South Africa

Approved for the R350 grant? The SA Post Office has extended its hours for you to receive your payment

22 December 2021 - 08:00
Post offices will open for extended periods to accommodate beneficiaries of the Sassa Covid-19 social relief of distress grant. File photo.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced it will open for extended periods to accommodate beneficiaries of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) Covid-19 R350 social relief of distress grant.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said branches will remain open on week days and Saturday mornings throughout the festive season.

He said most branches will be closed on Sundays and public holidays. However, selected post offices in shopping centres will be open.

“Post offices throughout the country play a central role in the payment of Sassa social relief of distress grants to citizens who are the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated economic downturn,” said Kruger

He pleaded with beneficiaries to use their ID numbers as a reference and to wait for an SMS before flocking to branches.

