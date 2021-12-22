Approved for the R350 grant? The SA Post Office has extended its hours for you to receive your payment
The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced it will open for extended periods to accommodate beneficiaries of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) Covid-19 R350 social relief of distress grant.
Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said branches will remain open on week days and Saturday mornings throughout the festive season.
He said most branches will be closed on Sundays and public holidays. However, selected post offices in shopping centres will be open.
“Post offices throughout the country play a central role in the payment of Sassa social relief of distress grants to citizens who are the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated economic downturn,” said Kruger.
He pleaded with beneficiaries to use their ID numbers as a reference and to wait for an SMS before flocking to branches.
“Beneficiaries must visit a post office only after they have received an SMS informing them the grant is available. If a beneficiary’s cellphone was used to apply for one grant only, they can also receive the grant at any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket.
“Most post offices have a separate queue for customers who are there to collect their grants. The system of separate queues ensures all customers wait for the minimum time.”
Raise and extension on the cards?
According to a City Press report, the grant could be increased to R460 and extended to next year.
The publication reported finance minister Enoch Godongwana will make the announcement during his February budget speech.
Here’s when you can access your grant for December:
- December 22: 080 and 085;
- December 23: 081 and 086;
- December 28: 082 and 087;
- December 29: 083 and 088; and
- December 30: 084 and 089.
