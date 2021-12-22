RECORDED | NICD provides update on fourth wave of Covid-19
22 December 2021 - 12:16
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is on Wednesday briefing the country on the latest Covid-19 developments amid a steady rise in cases due to the Omicron variant.
On Tuesday night the NICD reported there were 633 hospital admissions in the past 24-hours, meaning there are now 9,023 people being treated in healthcare facilities across SA for Covid-19.
TimesLIVE
