South Africa

SA records 21,000 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

23 December 2021 - 21:02 By TimesLIVE
There were 21,157 new Covid-19 recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday. Stock photo.
There were 21,157 new Covid-19 recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Piyamas Dulmunsumphun

There were 21,157 new Covid-19 cases recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

Most of these were in KwaZulu-Natal (5,241), followed by the Western Cape (4,597) and Gauteng (4,206).

The new tests came at a positivity rate of 29.1%. Confirmed cases total 3,374,262.

According to health department data, 75 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 90,662.

There were 411 new hospital admissions, with a total of9,202 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19-related complications.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Sahpra approves J&J Covid-19 boosters

Covid-19 live updates.
News
15 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 21,099 new cases, 99 deaths in past 24 hours

Covid-19 live updates.
News
1 day ago

Is ‘long Covid’ contagious?

While many have developed persistent Covid-19 symptoms long after getting the virus, a condition known as "long Covid", the World Health Organisation ...
News
14 hours ago

I am vaccinated against Covid-19, how likely am I to recover if I'm infected?

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a greater chance of recovering should they contract the coronavirus, says the health department.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. ‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old ... South Africa
  5. ‘No curfew on New Year’s Eve’ — Users take to social media streets in lockdown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique