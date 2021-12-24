‘End the 30% pass mark syndrome’ — Mmusi Maimane says SA must transform basic education

While matriculants await the release of their results next month, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the basic education department needs to do away with its 30% pass rate if SA is to get the economy on track.

Maimane said the pass mark was not enough to equip school-leaving pupils for the demands of the country’s development.

“Our biggest challenge is education. To fix our education system, we must have motivated, qualified and ambitious teachers in every classroom.

“We must end the 30% pass mark syndrome. We must equip our young people to compete and win in the global economy. They can with good education,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He said education should not be disregarded, as it was the only way out of the economic crisis facing SA. He also called for better pay for teachers.

“Education is the way out of this economic mess. The 4IR economy requires specific hard skills. Our teachers are the frontline workers in the quest for economic prosperity. We must reward good teachers. We must remove bad teachers and attract new talent,” he said.