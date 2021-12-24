South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How do I stay safe while exercising during the pandemic?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 December 2021 - 07:13
Do not exercise if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Image: 123RF/DOLGACHOV

It is safe to exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts have provided safety guidelines.

Social distancing and sanitising are among the health protocols urged by the World Health Organisation while trying to get or stay fit.

Among its suggestions are that you do not exercise if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. 

“Stay home and rest, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.”

If you are exercising in public spaces remember to keep practical social distancing and wash your hands before you leave home.

It also advised those who are not regularly active to start slowly and with low intensity activities, such as walking and low impact exercises.

“Start with shorter times, five to 10 minutes, and gradually build up to 30 minutes or more continuously over a few weeks. It is safer to be active for short periods more frequently than to try to be active for long periods when you are not used to it”.

Choosing the right activity is important so you reduce the risk of injury and enjoy your workout.

“You should be able to breathe comfortably and hold a conversation while you do light and moderate intensity physical activity.”   

