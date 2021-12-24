No gqom or drinking after midnight — Cele’s warning for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations

Jamming to gqom and drinking booze after midnight? Forget about it.

Police minister Bheki Cele has instructed law enforcement officials to adopt a “no nonsense” approach as many people gear up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Speaking during the festive season ministerial tour in KwaZulu-Natal, Cele said police will not be afraid to enforce the curfew from 11pm, even if it means confiscating alcohol.

“There is no gqom after midnight. When you go around and hear noise, gqom and people singing, you get there and remind them the time has come to close down those things,” said Cele.

“The law says nobody moves, nobody drinks, nobody gets drunk after midnight.

“I’m told they still run parties along the beach. We’ll be walking together, we’ll go and check them there.”

Cele also warned that those who are arrested for breaking the law from Friday will only be dealt with next Wednesday.

“The weekend is going to be very long. If we catch you on Friday, we’ll see you next Wednesday,” said Cele.