IN PICS | Briefing on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

26 December 2021 - 13:06

City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said the city will support the national government and Anglican Church with preparations for services to honour Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday morning at the age of 90. 

Hill-Lewis was speaking at a media briefing held by the Anglican Church, the national government and the City of Cape Town. 

“As the city, we will support the wonderful work of the church, family and the national government and make the next few days and weeks a true celebration of this wonderful human being,” Hill-Lewis said.

He said the city would be closing roads around St George's Cathedral for what was expected to be a public service later on Sunday.

“Arch Tutu was many things to many people. He was a pastor and healer and built a society that he wanted to live in his whole life,” he said.  

The mayor said all city facilities will have condolence books and candles and he invited Capetonians to visit their local offices to sign the condolence books.

