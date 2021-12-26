IN PICS | Briefing on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said the city will support the national government and Anglican Church with preparations for services to honour Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday morning at the age of 90.

Hill-Lewis was speaking at a media briefing held by the Anglican Church, the national government and the City of Cape Town.

“As the city, we will support the wonderful work of the church, family and the national government and make the next few days and weeks a true celebration of this wonderful human being,” Hill-Lewis said.