India dominate the first session of the Boxing Day Test against Proteas

26 December 2021 - 12:39
SA's Rassie van der Dussen fielding during day 1 of the 1st Test match against India at SuperSport Park on December 26, 2021 in Centurion, South Africa.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

India dominated the first session of the Boxing Day Test against SA at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first and his openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal successfully negotiated the first two hours.

On a greenish surface, the openers stood firm with a masterful partnership of 83 off 168 to give India a strong base and they will be looking to continue putting pressure on the South Africans during the second session.

At lunch, Rahul was sitting on 29 off 84 and Agarwal on 46 off 84 after they managed to frustrate the Proteas' bowling attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, debutant Marco Jensen, Wiaan Mulder and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Though they did not lose any wickets, India scored at a slow rate and this is illustrated by the fact that they reached the 50-run mark after 106 balls, 76 minutes and 17.4 overs.

The Proteas nearly got the breakthrough in the 18th over but wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock could not hold on to the ball that was nicked by Agarwal on 36 runs from the bowling of Jansen.

SA are without key fast bowler Anrich Nortjé, who has been ruled out with a hip injury, while the visitors are missing top order batsman Rohit Sharma with a hamstring injury.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar introduced Keshav Maharaj in the 28th over after Rabada bowled eight overs, Ngidi bowled seven and Jansen and Mulder shared six each.

