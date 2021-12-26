South Africa

SA records 5,604 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths over Christmas day

26 December 2021 - 20:30 By TIMESLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were 5,604 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were 5,604 new Covid-19 cases recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.

Most of these were in Western Cape (1,565), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1.459) and Gauteng (956).

The new tests came at a positivity rate of 27.2% bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,413,540.

According to health department data, 41 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,814.

A total of 20,570 tests were conducted.

TimesLIVE

