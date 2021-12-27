South Africa

Desmond Tutu’s ashes to be interred at St George’s Cathedral

SA Anglican Archbishop appeals to South Africans to attend memorial events close to home

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
27 December 2021 - 12:06
The funeral for Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will take place on Saturday.
The funeral for Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will take place on Saturday.
Image: JUDA NGWENYA

The ashes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died at the age of 90 on Sunday, will be interred at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

Announcing arrangements for Tutu’s funeral, SA Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who gave Tutu the Eucharist on Sunday, said the funeral would take place on Saturday at 10am.

Tutu’s body, will lie in state at the cathedral from 7am to 7pm on Friday.

Makgoba said memorial services would be held across the country throughout the week to allow as many as possible to take part in the celebration of Tutu’s life.

Appealing to people to attend events in their towns and  cities and from their homes, he said 400 people, including 100 clergy, had confirmed their attendance of the funeral.

“Only a fraction of those who want to attend can be accommodated. At the cathedral we can only accommodate 500 people, but because of Covid-19 restrictions and protocols we will only allow 200 people to enter at a time.

“People will be allowed to enter as those inside leave. We appeal to people not board busses to head to Cape Town, but to rather celebrate the Arch’s life from the places where they live,” he said.

He said Tutu’s ashes would be interred at the cathedral in the vicinity of the high altar.

Makgoba said the City of Cape Town would hold a memorial service and special tribute in the City Hall on Wednesday at 6pm which would be attended by Tutu’s family.

The city said representatives from Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Brahma Kumaris, Bahá’í, African Traditional Religion and Khoisan would attend with international and national artists paying tribute to Tutu.

Large screens will be placed outside the City Hall for the public with the service livestreamed on YouTube.

Makgoba said a list of all memorial services, including those being held across southern African, can be found on the Anglican Church of SA website.

TimesLIVE

'We rejoice in a life dedicated to the betterment of others': Ramaphosa pays tribute to Desmond Tutu

Flags will fly at half-mast across SA and at diplomatic missions overseas following the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday, with ...
News
15 hours ago

WATCH: Tutu unafraid to speak truth to power over the decades

Many people will remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his friendly demeanour, his self-deprecating humour and ability to light up any room. ...
Multimedia
21 hours ago

Convalescing Princess Charlene pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Princess Charlene of Monaco paid a brief but heartfelt tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. WATCH: Tutu unafraid to speak truth to power over the decades Multimedia
  3. RECORDED | Desmond Tutu Foundation addresses media after his passing South Africa
  4. 'SA and the world have lost one of its greatest parents and role models': Tutu ... South Africa

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  2. SA could turn into an authoritarian state: Archbishop Thabo Makgoba South Africa
  3. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  4. Seven family members shot dead in Limpopo village on Christmas morning South Africa
  5. ‘End the 30% pass mark syndrome’ — Mmusi Maimane says SA must transform basic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy
Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 