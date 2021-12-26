South Africa

RECORDED | Desmond Tutu Foundation addresses media after his passing

26 December 2021 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE

The Desmond Tutu Foundation is briefing the media on Sunday after the death of the archbishop.

The foundation sent its condolences to Mama Leah and the Tutu family.

“We are devastated that the Arch is no longer with us, but his passing has strengthened our resolve to spread his warmth and compassion even further afield,” the foundation said. 

Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died

The presidency has announced that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died.
