RECORDED | Desmond Tutu Foundation addresses media after his passing
26 December 2021 - 10:50
The Desmond Tutu Foundation is briefing the media on Sunday after the death of the archbishop.
The foundation sent its condolences to Mama Leah and the Tutu family.
“We are devastated that the Arch is no longer with us, but his passing has strengthened our resolve to spread his warmth and compassion even further afield,” the foundation said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.