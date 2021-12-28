Families evacuated, emergency teams on high alert after Gauteng floods

At least 11 people from two households have been evacuated after flash floods in Alexandra next to the Jukskei River, Johannesburg emergency services said on Tuesday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the residents from Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra were moved to the homes of relatives.

Mulaudzi said there were concerns about water levels in many parts of the city with rivers and streams. These included Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kya Sands and Kliptown.

“Residents in those areas are staying right on the flood line and next to the river streams. We are urging them to move to higher ground because the water levels are high and we want to prevent drownings.

“We also urge them to monitor young children playing next to the streams.”

Mulaudzi said disaster management teams were on high alert.

Several people were affected by heavy downpours in Hammanskraal, said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

Mabaso said one household — a family of five, including three children — were evacuated and sheltered in Sebothoma Hall.

“Other households that are affected refused temporary accommodation. The cases have been escalated to the social development department for further intervention.”

TimesLIVE