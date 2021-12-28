South Africa

Families evacuated, emergency teams on high alert after Gauteng floods

28 December 2021 - 10:20
Heavy rains have caused floods in parts of SA. The SA Weather Service is predicting above normal rainfall to continue well into 2022. File picture.
Heavy rains have caused floods in parts of SA. The SA Weather Service is predicting above normal rainfall to continue well into 2022. File picture.
Image: Esa Alexander

At least 11 people from two households have been evacuated after flash floods in Alexandra next to the Jukskei River, Johannesburg emergency services said on Tuesday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the residents from Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra were moved to the homes of relatives.

Mulaudzi said there were concerns about water levels in many parts of the city with rivers and streams. These included Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kya Sands and Kliptown.

“Residents in those areas are staying right on the flood line and next to the river streams. We are urging them to move to higher ground because the water levels are high and we want to prevent drownings.

“We also urge them to monitor young children playing next to the streams.”

Mulaudzi said disaster management teams were on high alert.

Several people were affected by heavy downpours in Hammanskraal, said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

Mabaso said one household — a family of five, including three children — were evacuated and sheltered in Sebothoma Hall.

“Other households that are affected refused temporary accommodation. The cases have been escalated to the social development department for further intervention.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Flood fears loom as rain lashes SA

SA’s north-eastern areas can expect “disruptive rain” as wet conditions continued over much of the country on Monday.
News
21 hours ago

Rain delays the start of second day of Boxing Day Test in Centurion as umpires call for early lunch

Rain has delayed the start of the second day of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Death toll from Brazil flooding rises in Bahia's 'worst disaster' ever

The death toll from floods hammering northeast Brazil rose to 20 on Monday, as the governor of Bahia state declared it the worst disaster in the ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  4. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  5. Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer World

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy