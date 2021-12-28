Tutu's daughter recalls day he saved man from being burnt alive

As South Africans celebrate the life of anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday, his daughter Nontombi Naomi Tutu recalls the day her father stepped in to save a young man from being burnt alive by an angry mob as one of her proudest memories.

In 1985, the country was in a state of emergency as banned liberation parties, including the now ruling ANC, sought to ratchet up political pressure and overthrow white-minority rule.

At a funeral in July of that year on the outskirts of Johannesburg, archived video footage shows Tutu, clearly visible in his purple clerical robes, stepping in to push back against angry young mourners who were beating and kicking a defenceless man curled up in the fetal position on the dusty ground.

Accused of being an apartheid collaborator, the man is doused with petrol and is moments away from being "necklaced" — the term used to describe having a tyre placed around your neck, doused with flammable liquid and then set alight.

The intervention of Tutu and other clergy save the man.