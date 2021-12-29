From forgiving FW De Klerk to mandatory vaccinations- these are the issues you were vocal on in 2021
TimesLIVE readers were vocal about many of the stories covered by the publication this year.
Through voting on daily polls, they voiced their opinions, objections and support about issues including mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, the legacy of apartheid president FW de Klerk and the local government elections.
Here are ten news stories you were most vocal on:
MANDATORY VACCINATION
In a national address last month, Ramaphosa said the government was considering introducing mandatory vaccinations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which is driven by the Omicron variant.
What you said: People should choose whether to vaccinate or not.
NEW MAYORS IN EKURHULENI AND JOBURG
The local government elections saw the ANC removed from power in Ekurhuleni and Joburg by two DA candidates.
What you said: You will only be satisfied once they have proven themselves through service delivery.
FW DE KLERK'S APOLOGY
In a video shot before his death, former apartheid president apologised for his role in enabling apartheid.
“It is true that in my younger years I defended separate development. Afterwards, on many occasions, I apologised to the South African public for the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to people of colour in SA. Many believed me, but others didn't.”
We asked if you accepted his apology.
What you said: “Yes, he seemed sincere.”
WILL THE ANC CHANGE ITS WAYS?
The ANC emerged as the biggest loser in the local government elections, with their support nationally dipping below 50%. This was attributed to corruption and failure to deliver services, among other factors.
We asked you if you think the party will do better in the elections.
What you said: “No, there is no hope for them.”
THE EFF'S PLAN TO BUILD RDP HOUSES IN SANDTON
EFF leader Julius Malema ruffled feathers when he said he would build RDP houses in the affluent suburb of Sandton to eradicate inequality. Malema said this while on a campaign trail before the LGE.
What you said: “LOL! Yeah, right.”
CARL NIEHAUS SACKING BY THE ANC
The former MKMVA spokesperson was fired by the ruling party in September. He is known for being controversial and outspoken against the ANC and some of its leaders on social media.
We asked what you thought about the decision to boot him.
What you said: “It was a long time coming.”
WHO WILL YOU VOTE FOR IN THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS?
The elections were held in November. We asked which party you planned to vote for.
We gave you options between more than ten political parties and additional options of “no-one is getting my vote” and “other.”
The poll garnered over 65,000.
What you said: Majority (22,5%) said they would vote for the DA.
WHICH MINISTER WILL GET SACKED IN THE RESHUFFLE?
Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet in August and TimesLIVE readers were asked which minister they thought would be on the chopping block.
What you said: Former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
The minister was mired in corruption allegations related to a dodgy communications tender awarded to company Digital Vibes.
THE R350 GRANT
The R350 social relief of distress grant was reintroduced in July by president Cyril Ramaphosa. He said this was to assist unemployed youth and those who had suffered job losses as a result of the July unrest in parts of KZN and Gauteng.
We asked our readers if they were applying for the grant. Over 52,000 readers responded.
What you said: "I need it"
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.