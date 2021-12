N3 at a standstill near Howick as storm blows trees across highway

According to uMgeni mayor Chris Pappas, high winds and heavy rain caused a number of outages, blockages and drainage issues.

“A number of power outages have been reported. Eskom and uMngeni municipality are working on their respective areas. A number of trees have also been reported to have been uprooted or damaged. These will be attended to,” he said.

“Due to the widespread nature of the incidents delays will be experienced. Standard turnaround for power outages is two to 48 hours, depending on severity.”

This is the second storm to cause damage in the midlands this month and comes after a weather warning by the SA Weather Service on Thursday.

TimesLIVE