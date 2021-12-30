Gautengers warned to batten down the hatches as thunderstorms approach
Severe thunderstorms bringing hail, heavy rain and “excessive lightning” are expected to hit the southern part of Gauteng on Thursday afternoon.
The expected storms raised the chances of flooding, hail damage and lightning strikes, the SA Weather Service said.
While Gauteng awoke to blue skies on Thursday morning, thunderstorms were brewing in the northern part of the Free State by midmorning, according to the SAWS online storm tracking map.
⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 30, 2021
📆WHEN: THURSDAY, 30 DECEMBER 2021
⏰TIME: PM HOURS
📍WHERE: SOUTHERN GAUTENG
🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:
•HEAVY RAIN
•FLOODING
•LARGE AMOUNTS OF SMALL HAIL
•EXCESSIVE LIGHTNING
The storms were expected to hit Gauteng by late afternoon.
Potential threats include heavy rain, flooding, “large amounts of small hail” and “excessive lightning”, the update warned.
