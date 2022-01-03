South Africa

SA records 3,200 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths in the past 24 hours

03 January 2022 - 19:17 By TimesLIVE
There are currently 9,283 people being treated for Covid-19 complications in the country's hospitals, the NICD said on Monday. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

SA recorded just more than 3,200 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the positivity rate dropping to below 20%.

According to latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the 3,232 new Covid-19 infections came from 17,339 tests — a positivity rate of 18.6%.

There were also 87 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

This means that there have been 3,475,512 confirmed infections and 91,312 fatalities recorded across SA to date.

Of the new cases, no province recorded more than 1,000 infections in the past day. Gauteng had the highest number of new cases, at 908, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (797) and the Western Cape (732). No other province had more than 500 new infections in the past day, with the Northern Cape (74) recording the lowest number of new cases.

According to the NICD, there were 127 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are currently 9,283 people being treated for Covid-19 complications in the country's hospitals.

