SA records 3,200 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths in the past 24 hours

SA recorded just more than 3,200 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the positivity rate dropping to below 20%.

According to latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the 3,232 new Covid-19 infections came from 17,339 tests — a positivity rate of 18.6%.

There were also 87 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.