WRAP | From buildings to artwork — the parliament fire in numbers

Firefighters have withdrawn from the parliamentary precinct and the buildings have been handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

On Thursday parliament said engineers from the department of public works were on site to assess whether the affected buildings were safe for access by the Hawks.

South Africans watched in shock when a blaze that erupted in the early hours of Sunday gutted parts of the parliamentary precinct. The fire was fully contained on Wednesday after teams from the Cape Town fire department were deployed to parliament.

Alleged arsonist 49-year old Zandile Christmas Mafe, from Khayelitsha, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the fire. He faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and further charges under the National Key Points Act.

Here is a look at how events unfolded:

More than 300 firefighters

The City of Cape Town assigned more than 300 firefighters to the scene.

By Tuesday, there were 20 firefighters extinguishing the fire and only one fire engine remained at the scene, with crew members working on the affected floors ensuring there were no flare-ups.

On Wednesday, the fire was contained and the buildings were handed over to the authorities for investigation.