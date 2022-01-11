South Africa

Charred body of woman found in bushes in Limpopo

The victim had beads that are normally worn by traditional healers

11 January 2022 - 09:11
Police said the woman’s body was found next to a gravel road by the river in Enable village in the Maake area on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

The charred body of a woman was found in the bushes in a village in Limpopo at the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman’s body was found next to a gravel road by the river in Enable village in the Maake area on Sunday.

“The victim had beads that are normally worn by traditional healers. She was apparently burnt at the same place,” he said.

Mojapelo said the motive for the murder was not known.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

“As police continue the fight against GBV, horrendous crime like this requires absolute determination and relentlessness in pursuit of the suspects responsible. Our members will therefore not rest until they are found,” Hadebe said.

Hadebe called on anyone with information to come forward.

