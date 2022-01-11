SA could be out of Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days, says Prof Adrian Puren

SA could be out of the Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days.

This is according to National Institute for Communicable Diseases acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren.

Speaking on Jacaranda FM, Puren said the trajectory of the fourth wave was downwards in the majority of provinces and he hoped that would continue, especially with schools reopening and people returning to their home provinces.

“We hope that overall, the trajectory will still be downwards and that will be indicated by the number of new infections versus hospitalisations and deaths,” said Puren.

“I think that particular picture is promising at this time and that will continue so that we move out of this fourth resurgence.”