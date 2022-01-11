Man allegedly kills suspect who shot dead his younger brother at their Mpumalanga home

A Mpumalanga man suspected of killing a man at his home was allegedly killed in a revenge attack by the victim’s brother at the weekend.

According to information received by police, a 32-year-old man reportedly shot dead a 24-year-old man at his home in Ntunda at about 2am on Sunday.

“Upon hearing several gunshots, the deceased’s younger brother found his brother’s lifeless body with several gunshot wounds. It is said that he immediately attacked the gunman with a sharp object repeatedly until he succumbed to the injuries,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson.

Police at Tonga were alerted and on arrival at the scene, they found two bodies and a firearm.