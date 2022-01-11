South Africa

Man allegedly kills suspect who shot dead his younger brother at their Mpumalanga home

11 January 2022 - 08:34
A Mpumalanga man allegedly killed a man suspected of shooting dead his brother.
A Mpumalanga man allegedly killed a man suspected of shooting dead his brother.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo

A Mpumalanga man suspected of killing a man at his home was allegedly killed in a revenge attack by the victim’s brother at the weekend.

According to information received by police, a 32-year-old man reportedly shot dead a 24-year-old man at his home in Ntunda at about 2am on Sunday.

“Upon hearing several gunshots, the deceased’s younger brother found his brother’s lifeless body with several gunshot wounds. It is said that he immediately attacked the gunman with a sharp object repeatedly until he succumbed to the injuries,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson.

Police at Tonga were alerted and on arrival at the scene, they found two bodies and a firearm.

The suspect in the second murder was still on the scene.

Two cases of murder were opened by police and a 22-year-old man was arrested and two weapons were confiscated for investigation purposes.

