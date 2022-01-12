NSFAS extends deadline for student financial aid applications — here’s who can apply

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has extended its deadline for student financial aid applications to January 21.

NSFAS said the extension was to allow more non-funded students to apply. It said more than 600,000 applications were received from applicants who intend furthering their post-school education at 50 Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges and 26 public universities.

“In this application cycle NSFAS enhanced its application portal such that first-time applicants who are Sassa beneficiaries will receive a real-time response after submitting their application,” said NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.

“To date, 182,567 applicants were confirmed eligible for funding instantly. The second cohort is non-Sassa applicants who will receive their responses once their income verification has been concluded.”

Potential applicants are urged to make use of the extension period as there will be no further extension.

How do I know if I qualify?

To qualify for funding, potential applicants must be South African citizens and be a recipient of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant.

The R350 Covid-19 social relief distress grant does not count.

“You must be from a household with a combined income of not more than R350,000 a year, living with disabilities with a combined household income not more than R600,000 a year, or a permanent resident who has a valid permanent residence permit issued by the department of home affairs,” said NSFAS.

What supporting documents are required?

All applicants must provide a copy of their ID document. If you have a smart ID card, a copy of both sides must be provided.

A temporary ID issued by the department of home affairs will be accepted.

Non-Sassa applicants must provide ID copies of their parents, legal guardian/guardian or spouse.

Applicant or parents/legal guardian/spouse (where applicable (non-Sassa) should provide a payslip not older than three months, UIF letter, appointment letter, retrenchment letter (applicant and/or parent(s), legal guardian/spouse).

How can I apply?

NSFAS applications are submitted online through the myNSFAS portal, where students can submit their applications using their smartphones or computer.

To apply, applicants must create a myNSFAS account online, then proceed to the application tab to fill in personal details.

Applicants must ensure that they receive a reference number when they have submitted their application, as proof that their applications have been successfully submitted.

“If you do not have a digital device or access to the internet, you can visit a National Youth Development Agency or Thusong Centre to apply following the same steps,” said NSFAS.