News

Technical glitches, poor oversight and shoddy contracts add to NSFAS woes

Report by auditing firm finds that even a dead person got money

Prega Govender Journalist
19 December 2021 - 00:00

A R14m overpayment to a Walter Sisulu University student by a company contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was caused by a “significantly flawed” system.

This was one of the findings by auditing firm Kuhumelela, which was hired by a ministerial committee of inquiry to help review the financial management systems, controls, policies and procedures at the scheme from 2014 to 2020...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Millionaire NSFAS student’ will only hear verdict in 2022 South Africa
  2. 'It’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul,' says Nzimande on increasing student ... South Africa
  3. Here’s how scammers may gain access to your NSFAS allowance South Africa
  4. GERALD WANGENGE-OUMA | Faced with funding cuts and Covid-19, universities need ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  3. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  4. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  5. Developer in Clifton eviction battle faces new showdown with V&A Waterfront News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating