Technical glitches, poor oversight and shoddy contracts add to NSFAS woes
Report by auditing firm finds that even a dead person got money
19 December 2021 - 00:00
A R14m overpayment to a Walter Sisulu University student by a company contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was caused by a “significantly flawed” system.
This was one of the findings by auditing firm Kuhumelela, which was hired by a ministerial committee of inquiry to help review the financial management systems, controls, policies and procedures at the scheme from 2014 to 2020...
