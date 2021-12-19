Technical glitches, poor oversight and shoddy contracts add to NSFAS woes

Report by auditing firm finds that even a dead person got money

A R14m overpayment to a Walter Sisulu University student by a company contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was caused by a “significantly flawed” system.



This was one of the findings by auditing firm Kuhumelela, which was hired by a ministerial committee of inquiry to help review the financial management systems, controls, policies and procedures at the scheme from 2014 to 2020...